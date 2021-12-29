Knibbs - Deborah M.
Of Springville, NY, December 23, 2021. Loving mother of Marty Jr. (Arlene) Krysiak; cherished grandma of Matthew and Jacob Krysiak; beloved daughter of the late Ronald Sr. and Mary (nee Partell) Knibbs; dear sister of Malinda Knibbs, Kimmy (Joe) Jagodzinski, Vicki (Mark) Bojanowski, late Susan Harmon, late Ronald Knibbs, Jr., and late Robert (Jennifer) Knibbs; also survived by many nieces and nephews. The family will be present on Friday from 12-3PM at the (Blasdell/Lackawanna Chapel) JOHN J. KACZOR FUNERAL HOME, INC., 3450 South Park Ave., where closing remarks will begin at 2:30PM. Entombment will be held at a later date at Holy Cross Cemetery. Please share condolences at www.kaczorfunerals.com
Published by Buffalo News on Dec. 29, 2021.