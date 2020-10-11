Menu
Deborah L. CHIARAMONTE
CHIARAMONTE - Deborah L. (nee Feind)
October 9 2020, of East Amherst, at age 69. Beloved wife of Thomas R. Chiaramonte; devoted mother of Stacy (PJ) Julian and Tony Chiaramonte; loving grandmother of Adelaide Zobkiw and Kinsley Julian; dear sister of Gregg (late Mary) Feind, Ken (Carol) Feind, Robert (Natalie) Feind and the late Michael (Diane), Jeff, Susie Feind; also survived by many nieces and nephews. Debby loved and adored her dog, Roxy. The family will receive friends on Tuesday from 2-4 PM and 6-9 PM at the (Amherst Chapel) AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, INC., 5200 Sheridan Drive (at Hopkins Road). A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:00 AM on Wednesday from St. Mary's Church, 6919 Transit Road, Swormville. All are asked to assemble at church. As you prepare to attend, please be mindful that face coverings and 6 foot separation are required at all times. Current capacity restrictions may cause delayed entry. Share condolences online at www.AMIGONE.com


Published by Buffalo News on Oct. 11, 2020.
