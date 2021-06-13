LYTLE - Deborah A.
(nee Bang)
May 17, 2021, age 70 R.N., M.S.N., 1st Lt. USAR (Ret) of Williamsville, NY and formerly Collegeville, PA on May 16 of Covid-19. Deb is survived by her dear friend Kate Lulek, brother James (Colleen), many cousins, friends and co-workers. No prior visitation. Friends are invited to a Mass of Christian Burial, Saturday, June 19, 2021 at St. Gregory the Great, 200 St. Gregory Ct., 14221 at 9:30 am. Please assemble at church. To honor Deb's memory and assist worthy nursing students who are experiencing financial hardships, a scholarship fund has been established with the University of Buffalo. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Deborah Lytle Nursing Scholarship Fund at the University at Buffalo. Gifts can be directed to the University at Buffalo Foundation, PO Box 730, Buffalo, NY 14226 (memo should include the fund name) or online here: https://ubfoundation.buffalo.edu/giving/index.php
. Please share memories and condolences online at www.AMIGONE.com
Published by Buffalo News on Jun. 13, 2021.