BAYLES - Deborah M.
(nee Dranger)
Of Buffalo, NY, August 31, 2020. Beloved wife of Robert E. Bayles; mother of Bethany Morgan; also survived by four grandchildren and one great-grandchild; daughter of the late Howard R. and June E. (Parrish) Dranger; sister of Steven W. Dranger (Jan Y. Pfeiffer); aunt of Haley and Brooke Dranger. No prior visitation. A Celebration of Life Service will be held at the convenience of the family. Arrangements by: ERIE COUNTY CREMATION SERVICE, 824-6435. Please share your condolences online at: www.eriecountycremationservice.com
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store
.
Published by Buffalo News on Sep. 13, 2020.