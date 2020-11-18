NATALIZIA - Deborah M.
(nee Fehringer)
November 9, 2020. Wife of the late John J. Multerer and the late James Natalizia; dear mother of Jeffrey (Dawn) Multerer; sister of Kenneth Fehringer. Friends may call Friday, 4-7 PM at the DANZER, DENGLER AND ROBERTS FUNERAL HOME, 5363 Genesee St., Bowmansville. Friends are invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial from Sacred Heart RC Church, 5337 Genesee St., Bowmansville, Saturday at 10 AM. Flowers gratefully declined. Face masks and social distancing required to attend. Please share condolences at www.denglerrobertspernafuneral.com
Published by Buffalo News from Nov. 18 to Nov. 19, 2020.