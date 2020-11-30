SCHMEIDLER - Deborah
November 28, 2020, wife of the late Max Schmeidler; loving mother of David (Lynn) Schmeidler and Carol (Paul Baginski) Schmeidler; sister of the late Robert Bernstein; sister-in-law of Rocky Bernstein; grandmother of Chris (Judy Boldt) Biro and Brian (Ryann) Biro; also survived by two great-grandchildren. Services will be private. A Zoom Shiva will be held Tuesday at 6:30 PM. Please contact Congregation Shir Shalom for details. Donations in Deborah's memory may be made to Congregation Shir Shalom or Beechwood Continuing Care. Arrangements by MESNEKOFF FUNERAL HOME. Share condolences at mesnekoff.com
.
Published by Buffalo News on Nov. 30, 2020.