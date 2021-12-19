TOSETTO - Deborah R. (nee Casey)
Of Tonawanda, NY, December 15, 2021. Beloved wife of Mark A. Tosetto, Sr. Dear mother of James, and Mark Jr. (Victoria Wetzler). Loving grandmother of Brianna and Joseph. Daughter of Donald and Gayle (Martin) Casey. Sister of Don Jr. (Mary), Dale (Laurie), Diane (Chuck) Szulma, Pamela Abraham (Joseph Grillo) and Pat Casey. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Friends may call Monday 3-7 at the LESTER H. WEDEKINDT, INC., FUNERAL HOME, 3290 Delaware Ave., where a Funeral Service will be held at 6:30 PM. Please share online condolences at www.lesterwedekindtfuneralhome.com
Published by Buffalo News on Dec. 19, 2021.