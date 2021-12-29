WILLIAMS - Deborah M.
(nee Knibbs)
December 26, 2021; beloved wife of Mark J. Williams; dearest mother of Jessica (Kyle) Shevlin and Victoria (Joshua) Williams Nardolillo; devoted Nana to Hunter, Preston, Kipson, Colt, Joshua, and Kayce; dear daughter of the late Eleanor Trautman; Deborah was a beloved friend to many. The family will be present Sunday, January 2nd, from 3 PM to 4 PM at the (Elma Chapel) Urban-AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, 7540 Clinton Street (corner Girdle Road) where a funeral service will follow at 4 PM. Share condolences online at www.AMIGONE.com
Published by Buffalo News on Dec. 29, 2021.