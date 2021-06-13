Menu
Deborah "Debbie" WRIGHT
WRIGHT - Deborah "Debbie" (Zasada)
June 6, 2021 of Kenmore, NY. Beloved mother of Tom (Erin Thurston) and Kimberly Wright; loving grandmother of Damian; dear sister of Julie (Matt) Smith; cherished aunt of Matthew Jr. and Tyler Smith. Friends may call Saturday, June 19th, 4-6 PM at the LESTER H. WEDEKINDT, INC. FUNERAL HOME, 3290 Delaware Ave., where a funeral service will follow at 6:00 PM. Please share your condolences and memories online at www.lesterwedekindtfuneralhome.com


MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
19
Calling hours
4:00p.m. - 6:00p.m.
Lester H. Wedekindt Funeral Home, Inc.
3290 Delaware Avenue, Kenmore, NY
Jun
19
Funeral service
6:00p.m.
Lester H. Wedekindt Funeral Home, Inc.
3290 Delaware Avenue, Kenmore, NY
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Always smiling. A ray of sunshine.
