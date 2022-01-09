ZEPP - Deborah S.
Of Williamsville, died on Jan. 2, 2022 after a short battle with cancer. She was 73. She leaves behind her brothers, Alfred and Lance Zepp, her sister Darleen (Gary) Pope, her niece Karin Mack-Duggan (Kathleen Anderson) her, great-niece and nephew Molly and Ryan Duggan, and her companion Paul Gorenflo. Debbie was a very caring person with a big heart who always went out of her way to help people. She found great joy in spending time with her great-niece and nephew. Debbie owned her own hair salon for many years and became close friends with many of her clients. She will be great missed by all who knew her. Services private. Arrangements by PERNA, DENGLER, ROBERTS FUNERAL HOME. Condolences may be offered at www.denglerrobertspernawilliamsville.com
Published by Buffalo News on Jan. 9, 2022.