Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Buffalo News
Buffalo News Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Deborah S. ZEPP
FUNERAL HOME
Perna, Dengler, Roberts Funeral Home - Williamsville
1671 Maple Rd
Williamsville, NY
ZEPP - Deborah S.
Of Williamsville, died on Jan. 2, 2022 after a short battle with cancer. She was 73. She leaves behind her brothers, Alfred and Lance Zepp, her sister Darleen (Gary) Pope, her niece Karin Mack-Duggan (Kathleen Anderson) her, great-niece and nephew Molly and Ryan Duggan, and her companion Paul Gorenflo. Debbie was a very caring person with a big heart who always went out of her way to help people. She found great joy in spending time with her great-niece and nephew. Debbie owned her own hair salon for many years and became close friends with many of her clients. She will be great missed by all who knew her. Services private. Arrangements by PERNA, DENGLER, ROBERTS FUNERAL HOME. Condolences may be offered at www.denglerrobertspernawilliamsville.com


Published by Buffalo News on Jan. 9, 2022.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Perna, Dengler, Roberts Funeral Home - Williamsville
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
3 Entries
Sad to learn of Debbie's passing. Her salon was next to real estate office (Wendel Homes)- Al Judd and I were the owners) on Englewood many years ago. She was a good friend and great beautician. Lost track of her when I moved away from Kenmore but many memories are still alive. My sympathy to her family and friends. Rest in Peace, old friend.
Judith (Judy) Walters
Other
January 20, 2022
I am so so sorry to hear about this. I live in Arizona, and I have been thinking about her lately, I had no idea she was Ill, we were the best friend in high school, and after, we even got an apartment together, I pray she is at peace now, in God´s arms
A.J stanton
Friend
January 11, 2022
Debbie and I were dear friends in our teens and 20s, along with Lorraine Maggio and Nancy Cascino Owens Cunningham. We bleached our hair together, had sleepovers, went to CYO dances, local bars, shared our happy love lives and our tears ... So very sorry to hear she has left us at such a young, vital age. I send my sympathy and love to her family and to her companion. She was a real sweetheart. God bless ...
Judy D´Erba Graser
Friend
January 10, 2022
Showing 1 - 3 of 3 results