Gramza - Debra A.October 20, 2020, of West Falls, NY. Beloved wife of David A; dearest mother of Erik (Laura) and Kelsey Gramza; dear sister of Sheila Padlo and the late Donna Longo; also survived by her beloved fur kids. A Memorial Service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Buffalo Pug and Small Breed Rescue. Online condolences and donations may be shared at www.woodfh.com