Gramza - Debra A.
October 20, 2020, of West Falls, NY. Beloved wife of David A; dearest mother of Erik (Laura) and Kelsey Gramza; dear sister of Sheila Padlo and the late Donna Longo; also survived by her beloved fur kids. A Memorial Service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Buffalo Pug and Small Breed Rescue. Online condolences and donations may be shared at www.woodfh.com
Published by Buffalo News on Oct. 25, 2020.