Menu
Search
Menu
Buffalo News
Buffalo News HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Debra A. LEONARD
LEONARD - Debra A.
(nee Peterson)
Of Buffalo, entered into rest on November 5, 2020. Beloved wife of James E. Leonard; devoted mother of Stacy (Andrew) Silvis, William (Goober) Gayton and Tayona Peterson; cherished grandmother of nine grandchildren; and the oldest of three sisters; loving daughter of the late William and Sharon Peterson. Relatives and friends may visit the LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Northtowns Chapel), 885 Niagara Falls Blvd., near Eggert/Sheridan Dr., on Sunday (November 22nd) from 10 AM to 12 Noon. Online condolences may be offered at www.lombardofuneralhome.com. Due to NYS guidelines masks and social distancing will be observed.


To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by Buffalo News on Nov. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Lombardo Funeral Home
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.