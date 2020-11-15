LEONARD - Debra A.
(nee Peterson)
Of Buffalo, entered into rest on November 5, 2020. Beloved wife of James E. Leonard; devoted mother of Stacy (Andrew) Silvis, William (Goober) Gayton and Tayona Peterson; cherished grandmother of nine grandchildren; and the oldest of three sisters; loving daughter of the late William and Sharon Peterson. Relatives and friends may visit the LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Northtowns Chapel), 885 Niagara Falls Blvd., near Eggert/Sheridan Dr., on Sunday (November 22nd) from 10 AM to 12 Noon. Online condolences may be offered at www.lombardofuneralhome.com
. Due to NYS guidelines masks and social distancing will be observed.
.
Published by Buffalo News on Nov. 15, 2020.