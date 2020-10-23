Menu
Debra A. WESOLOWSKI
WESOLOWSKI - Debra A.
(nee Czarnecki)
Of Cheektowaga, NY, passed away suddenly on October 20, 2020. Beloved wife of 43 years to David Wesolowski; loving mother of Melissa (Randy) Mallinson and Jennifer (Derek) Wackowski; cherished grandmother of Savannah, Ella, Nolan and Bennett; daughter of Dolores and the late Casmir Czarnecki; also survived by siblings and lots of nieces, nephews and relatives. The family will be present to receive relatives and friends on Sunday from 2-4 and 6-8 PM at the DANIEL R. SMOLAREK FUNERAL HOME, 2510 Union Rd., Cheektowaga (two blocks south of William St.). A Funeral Service will be held on Monday at 10 AM at St. Matthew's Cemetery, Faith Mausoleum. Pursuant to NYS guidelines, all patrons must wear a mask and maintain social distancing upon entering the funeral home and cemetery mausoleum. Share condolences at www.SmolarekCares.com


Published by Buffalo News from Oct. 23 to Oct. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
25
Calling hours
2:00p.m. - 4:00p.m.
Smolarek Funeral Home
2510 Union Road, Cheektowaga, NY 14227
Oct
25
Calling hours
6:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Smolarek Funeral Home
2510 Union Road, Cheektowaga, NY 14227
Oct
26
Funeral service
10:00a.m.
St. Matthew's Cemetery, Faith Mausoleum
Funeral services provided by:
Smolarek Funeral Home
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
2 Entries
Sorry to hear about your loss Dave, Thoughts and prayers to you and your family.
Carl/Lisa Nowakowski
October 24, 2020
We are so deeply sorry for your loss.
Dana
October 23, 2020