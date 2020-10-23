WESOLOWSKI - Debra A.
(nee Czarnecki)
Of Cheektowaga, NY, passed away suddenly on October 20, 2020. Beloved wife of 43 years to David Wesolowski; loving mother of Melissa (Randy) Mallinson and Jennifer (Derek) Wackowski; cherished grandmother of Savannah, Ella, Nolan and Bennett; daughter of Dolores and the late Casmir Czarnecki; also survived by siblings and lots of nieces, nephews and relatives. The family will be present to receive relatives and friends on Sunday from 2-4 and 6-8 PM at the DANIEL R. SMOLAREK FUNERAL HOME, 2510 Union Rd., Cheektowaga (two blocks south of William St.). A Funeral Service will be held on Monday at 10 AM at St. Matthew's Cemetery, Faith Mausoleum. Pursuant to NYS guidelines, all patrons must wear a mask and maintain social distancing upon entering the funeral home and cemetery mausoleum. Share condolences at www.SmolarekCares.com
Published by Buffalo News from Oct. 23 to Oct. 25, 2020.