WALKER - Debra AnnEntered into eternal rest on September 29, 2020. She leaves to cherish her memory a host of loving family and friends. The family will receive friends Tuesday, October 6, 2020 from 4 PM-7 PM at THOMAS T. EDWARDS FUNERAL HOME, INC., 995 Genesee St., and on October 7, 2020, 10 AM at First Timothy Missionary Baptist Church, 1463 Genesee St. Funeral to follow at 11 AM. Rev. Dennis J. Mull Officiating. Please share condolences online at www.thomastedwardsfuneralhome.com