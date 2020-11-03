HAMILTON - Debra E.
(nee Bestine)
Of Olean, died October 5, 2020. Beloved daughter to the late Raymond Bestine and Joyce Niederlander Bestine; beloved wife to John Hamilton; loving mother of Jesse (Sissa) Bestine; grandmother of Krystal Clarke, Jesse and Brandon Bestine; great-grandmother to Preston Bestine; sister-in-law Valerie (Robert) Kane and Paula Jane Fisher. Private funeral services were held. Funeral arrangements under the direction of GUENTHER FUNERAL HOME, INC., Olean.
.
Published by Buffalo News on Nov. 3, 2020.