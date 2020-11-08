DEL PRINCE - Debra J.
(nee Dobmeier)
Of East Aurora, NY, November 3, 2020. Beloved wife of Mark A. Del Prince; dearest mother of Nicole M. (Sean) Behrens, Jody L. (Kevin) Fuer and Trish A. Del Prince; grandmother of Noah, Sawyer, Camrin, Ian and Liviana; daughter of the late Karl and Joan (Worley) Dobmeier; sister of Rick (Corine) Dobmeier; sister-in-law of Keith (Mary) Del Prince; niece of James (Lois) Savo, Katie, Guy and the late Al (Dawn) Worley; also survived by nieces, nephews, cousins and many friends. No prior visitation. A Celebration of Life Service will be held at the convenience of the family. Arrangements by: ERIE COUNTY CREMATION SERVICE, 824-6435. Please share your condolences at: www.eriecountycremationservice.com
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store
.
Published by Buffalo News on Nov. 8, 2020.