Menu
Search
Menu
Buffalo News
Buffalo News HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Debra J. DEL PRINCE
DEL PRINCE - Debra J.
(nee Dobmeier)
Of East Aurora, NY, November 3, 2020. Beloved wife of Mark A. Del Prince; dearest mother of Nicole M. (Sean) Behrens, Jody L. (Kevin) Fuer and Trish A. Del Prince; grandmother of Noah, Sawyer, Camrin, Ian and Liviana; daughter of the late Karl and Joan (Worley) Dobmeier; sister of Rick (Corine) Dobmeier; sister-in-law of Keith (Mary) Del Prince; niece of James (Lois) Savo, Katie, Guy and the late Al (Dawn) Worley; also survived by nieces, nephews, cousins and many friends. No prior visitation. A Celebration of Life Service will be held at the convenience of the family. Arrangements by: ERIE COUNTY CREMATION SERVICE, 824-6435. Please share your condolences at: www.eriecountycremationservice.com


To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by Buffalo News on Nov. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Castiglia Funeral Home, Inc.
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.