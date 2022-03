MOSBY - Debra Ann(nee Finch)Age 65, of North Tonawanda, passed away March 4th, 2022 after a brief illness. She was predeceased by her parents Donald and Evelyn Finch, and by her brother Blair Finch. Survived by her children Stephen Mosby and Janna (Lee Dong-Hyuck) Mosby. Grandmother of Jacob and Donna Lee. Sister of Mark (April) Finch. Aunt to Hannah and Rachel Finch. Great-aunt of Halston Blair Finch. Friends and family may call at Fretthold Funeral Home, Inc., 1241 Oliver Street, at the corner of Ward Road, on Monday, March 21, from 10:00 AM - 12:00 PM. A Funeral Service will begin at 12:00 PM. Interment at North Ridge Cemetery. Flowers are gratefully accepted. If so desired, please make memorial donations to the Hearing Loss Association of America. Condolences may be shared at FrettholdFuneralHome.com