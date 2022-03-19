MOSBY - Debra Ann
(nee Finch)
Age 65, of North Tonawanda, passed away March 4th, 2022 after a brief illness. She was predeceased by her parents Donald and Evelyn Finch, and by her brother Blair Finch. Survived by her children Stephen Mosby and Janna (Lee Dong-Hyuck) Mosby. Grandmother of Jacob and Donna Lee. Sister of Mark (April) Finch. Aunt to Hannah and Rachel Finch. Great-aunt of Halston Blair Finch. Friends and family may call at Fretthold Funeral Home, Inc., 1241 Oliver Street, at the corner of Ward Road, on Monday, March 21, from 10:00 AM - 12:00 PM. A Funeral Service will begin at 12:00 PM. Interment at North Ridge Cemetery. Flowers are gratefully accepted. If so desired, please make memorial donations to the Hearing Loss Association of America. Condolences may be shared at FrettholdFuneralHome.com
Published by Buffalo News on Mar. 19, 2022.