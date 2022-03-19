Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Buffalo News
Buffalo News Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Debra Ann MOSBY
FUNERAL HOME
Fretthold Funeral Home, Inc.
1241 Oliver Street
North Tonawanda, NY
MOSBY - Debra Ann
(nee Finch)
Age 65, of North Tonawanda, passed away March 4th, 2022 after a brief illness. She was predeceased by her parents Donald and Evelyn Finch, and by her brother Blair Finch. Survived by her children Stephen Mosby and Janna (Lee Dong-Hyuck) Mosby. Grandmother of Jacob and Donna Lee. Sister of Mark (April) Finch. Aunt to Hannah and Rachel Finch. Great-aunt of Halston Blair Finch. Friends and family may call at Fretthold Funeral Home, Inc., 1241 Oliver Street, at the corner of Ward Road, on Monday, March 21, from 10:00 AM - 12:00 PM. A Funeral Service will begin at 12:00 PM. Interment at North Ridge Cemetery. Flowers are gratefully accepted. If so desired, please make memorial donations to the Hearing Loss Association of America. Condolences may be shared at FrettholdFuneralHome.com


Published by Buffalo News on Mar. 19, 2022.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
21
Calling hours
10:00a.m. - 12:00p.m.
Fretthold Funeral Home, Inc.
1241 Oliver Street, North Tonawanda, NY
Funeral services provided by:
Fretthold Funeral Home, Inc.
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.