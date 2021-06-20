Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Buffalo News
Buffalo News Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Debra A. WILCZAK
1963 - 2021
BORN
1963
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Amigone Funeral Home - Amherst Chapel
5200 Sheridan Drive
Williamsville, NY
WILCZAK - Debra A.
(nee Pfeiffer)
June 17, 2021, age 58, beloved wife of Paul Wilczak; loving daughter of Allen and Viola (nee Beyers) Pfeiffer; dear sister of Theresa (Kenneth) Fenske, Dennis (Susan) Pfeiffer, Lori (Michael) Hock, Cheryl (Fredrick) Hunsburger and Aaron (Chantel) Pfeiffer; step-mother of Allison and the late Brett Wilczak; also survived by many sister and brother-in-laws, nieces and nephews. The family will receive friends on Wednesday from 4-7 PM at the (Amherst Chapel) AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, INC., 5200 Sheridan Dr. (at Hopkins Rd), where a Prayer Service will follow at 7:00 PM. Flowers gratefully declined. Please share condolences online at www.AMIGONE.com


Published by Buffalo News on Jun. 20, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
23
Visitation
4:00p.m.
Amigone Funeral Home - Amherst Chapel
5200 Sheridan Drive, Williamsville, NY
Jun
23
Prayer Service
7:00p.m.
Amigone Funeral Home - Amherst Chapel
5200 Sheridan Drive, Williamsville, NY
Funeral services provided by:
Amigone Funeral Home - Amherst Chapel
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
2 Entries
Deb worked for my family for years and was one of my closest friends at work. I loved her with all my heart and I will always hole precious all of the memories we made together. Fly free Deb. I love you
Frann Ciprich
Friend
December 21, 2021
Love you, Deb....make sure you save a spot for me up there....I know you´ll be waiting patiently until we can laugh together again.
Joseph Decheine
Family
June 20, 2021
Showing 1 - 2 of 2 results