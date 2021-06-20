WILCZAK - Debra A.
(nee Pfeiffer)
June 17, 2021, age 58, beloved wife of Paul Wilczak; loving daughter of Allen and Viola (nee Beyers) Pfeiffer; dear sister of Theresa (Kenneth) Fenske, Dennis (Susan) Pfeiffer, Lori (Michael) Hock, Cheryl (Fredrick) Hunsburger and Aaron (Chantel) Pfeiffer; step-mother of Allison and the late Brett Wilczak; also survived by many sister and brother-in-laws, nieces and nephews. The family will receive friends on Wednesday from 4-7 PM at the (Amherst Chapel) AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, INC., 5200 Sheridan Dr. (at Hopkins Rd), where a Prayer Service will follow at 7:00 PM. Flowers gratefully declined. Please share condolences online at www.AMIGONE.com
Published by Buffalo News on Jun. 20, 2021.