WYSOCKI - Debra L.

Of Lancaster, September 18, 2021. Devoted mother of Heather (Thomas) Penkalski; loving nana of Sophia and Alexis; cherished daughter of Lorraine and the late Joseph Wysocki; dear sister of Paul (Diane) Wysocki; companion of Raymond Cieslewicz; also survived by aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews. Visitation in the Cichon-Borgosz Funeral Home, Inc., 4929 Broadway, Depew, Tuesday, 3-7 PM, where a Funeral Service will be held at 7 PM, immediately following visitation. Relatives and friends are invited.







Published by Buffalo News on Sep. 20, 2021.