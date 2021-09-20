Menu
Debra L. WYSOCKI
FUNERAL HOME
Cichon-Borgosz Funeral Home
4929 Broadway
Depew, NY
WYSOCKI - Debra L.
Of Lancaster, September 18, 2021. Devoted mother of Heather (Thomas) Penkalski; loving nana of Sophia and Alexis; cherished daughter of Lorraine and the late Joseph Wysocki; dear sister of Paul (Diane) Wysocki; companion of Raymond Cieslewicz; also survived by aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews. Visitation in the Cichon-Borgosz Funeral Home, Inc., 4929 Broadway, Depew, Tuesday, 3-7 PM, where a Funeral Service will be held at 7 PM, immediately following visitation. Relatives and friends are invited.


Published by Buffalo News on Sep. 20, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
21
Visitation
3:00p.m.
Cichon-Borgosz Funeral Home
4929 Broadway, Depew, NY
Sep
21
Funeral service
7:00p.m.
Cichon-Borgosz Funeral Home
4929 Broadway, Depew, NY
Funeral services provided by:
Cichon-Borgosz Funeral Home
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
