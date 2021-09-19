ACKERMAN - Dolores M.
(nee Wurl )
Of North Tonawanda, September 17, 2021, age 89. Beloved wife of the late Donald E. Ackerman; loving mother of Nancy (Timothy) Green, Richard E. (Michele) Ackerman and the late William D. Ackerman; devoted grandmother of Stacy (Ben) Kubit, Jamie (Nick) Scalice, Allison (Mike) Mayle, Madison (Kurt) Ebsary and Taylor Ackerman; great-grandmother of Isabella and Julian Scalice, Paisley Kubit and Cameron Mayle; sister of late Douglas (Shirley) Wurl and late Donald (late Carol) Wurl; also survived by many nieces and nephews. Mrs. Ackerman was a lifelong member of St. Paul Lutheran Church in North Tonawanda and a member of Rescue Ladies Auxiliary. Visitation Tuesday, September 21, 2021 from 4 to 8 PM, at the WATTENGEL FUNERAL HOME, 533 Meadow Drive, North Tonawanda. Funeral Services Wednesday, September 22, 2021 at 10:30 AM, in St. Paul Lutheran Church, 453 Old Falls Blvd., North Tonawanda. Interment St. Paul Lutheran Cemetery. If desired memorials may be made to St. Paul Lutheran Church. Online guest registry at www.wattengel.com
Published by Buffalo News from Sep. 19 to Sep. 20, 2021.