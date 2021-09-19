Menu
Delores M. ACKERMAN
Of North Tonawanda, September 17, 2021, age 89. Beloved wife of the late Donald E. Ackerman; loving mother of Nancy (Timothy) Green, Richard E. (Michele) Ackerman and the late William D. Ackerman; devoted grandmother of Stacy (Ben) Kubit, Jamie (Nick) Scalice, Allison (Mike) Mayle, Madison (Kurt) Ebsary and Taylor Ackerman; great-grandmother of Isabella and Julian Scalice, Paisley Kubit and Cameron Mayle; sister of late Douglas (Shirley) Wurl and late Donald (late Carol) Wurl; also survived by many nieces and nephews. Mrs. Ackerman was a lifelong member of St. Paul Lutheran Church in North Tonawanda and a member of Rescue Ladies Auxiliary. Visitation Tuesday, September 21, 2021 from 4 to 8 PM, at the WATTENGEL FUNERAL HOME, 533 Meadow Drive, North Tonawanda. Funeral Services Wednesday, September 22, 2021 at 10:30 AM, in St. Paul Lutheran Church, 453 Old Falls Blvd., North Tonawanda. Interment St. Paul Lutheran Cemetery. If desired memorials may be made to St. Paul Lutheran Church. Online guest registry at www.wattengel.com


Published by Buffalo News from Sep. 19 to Sep. 20, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
21
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Wattengel Funeral Home - Meadow Drive
533 Meadow Drive, North Tonawanda, NY
Sep
22
Funeral service
10:30a.m.
St. Paul Lutheran Church
453 Old Falls Blvd., North Tonawanda, NY
May God's promise found in John 6:40, of the hope to see our loved ones again, comfort your heart and give you peace, strength, and hope in the days ahead.
J.
September 26, 2021
Great memories of your mother. Such a nice women. Sorry for your loss Rich.
Clay Larson
Other
September 25, 2021
Rich and Michelle and girls, So very sorry for your family´s loss.
Joan Piasecki
Friend
September 22, 2021
