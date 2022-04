ACKERMAN - Dolores M.(nee Wurl )Of North Tonawanda, September 17, 2021, age 89. Beloved wife of the late Donald E. Ackerman; loving mother of Nancy (Timothy) Green, Richard E. (Michele) Ackerman and the late William D. Ackerman; devoted grandmother of Stacy (Ben) Kubit, Jamie (Nick) Scalice, Allison (Mike) Mayle, Madison (Kurt) Ebsary and Taylor Ackerman; great-grandmother of Isabella and Julian Scalice, Paisley Kubit and Cameron Mayle; sister of late Douglas (Shirley) Wurl and late Donald (late Carol) Wurl; also survived by many nieces and nephews. Mrs. Ackerman was a lifelong member of St. Paul Lutheran Church in North Tonawanda and a member of Rescue Ladies Auxiliary. Visitation Tuesday, September 21, 2021 from 4 to 8 PM, at the WATTENGEL FUNERAL HOME, 533 Meadow Drive, North Tonawanda. Funeral Services Wednesday, September 22, 2021 at 10:30 AM, in St. Paul Lutheran Church, 453 Old Falls Blvd., North Tonawanda. Interment St. Paul Lutheran Cemetery. If desired memorials may be made to St. Paul Lutheran Church. Online guest registry at www.wattengel.com