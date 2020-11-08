COPE - Delores C.
(nee Forbach)
Of Eden, NY, November 2, 2020. Beloved wife of the late John A. Cope and Joseph H. Madden; dearest mother of Susan M. (Roger) Haskell, Joseph J. (Gloria) Madden and Eileen T. (Michael) Comerford; loving step-mother of Jack (Barbara) Cope, Dick (Gene) Cope, Sandy (late Dom), Jim (Sophie) Cope and Barry (Katy) Cope; also survived by 16 grandchildren and 18 great-grandchildren; sister of the late Walter (Arlene) Forbach; also survived by many nieces and nephews. No prior visitation. A Celebration of Life Service will be held at the convenience of the family. Memorial contributions may be made to Shriners Hospitals for Children
. Delores was a High Priestess of Ailiamsi Court 12 and Lady's Oriental Shrine of North America. Arrangements by: ERIE COUNTY CREMATION SERVICE, 824-6435. Please share your condolences at: www.eriecountycremationservice.com
Published by Buffalo News on Nov. 8, 2020.