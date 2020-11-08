Menu
Search
Menu
Buffalo News
Buffalo News HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Delores C. COPE
COPE - Delores C.
(nee Forbach)
Of Eden, NY, November 2, 2020. Beloved wife of the late John A. Cope and Joseph H. Madden; dearest mother of Susan M. (Roger) Haskell, Joseph J. (Gloria) Madden and Eileen T. (Michael) Comerford; loving step-mother of Jack (Barbara) Cope, Dick (Gene) Cope, Sandy (late Dom), Jim (Sophie) Cope and Barry (Katy) Cope; also survived by 16 grandchildren and 18 great-grandchildren; sister of the late Walter (Arlene) Forbach; also survived by many nieces and nephews. No prior visitation. A Celebration of Life Service will be held at the convenience of the family. Memorial contributions may be made to Shriners Hospitals for Children. Delores was a High Priestess of Ailiamsi Court 12 and Lady's Oriental Shrine of North America. Arrangements by: ERIE COUNTY CREMATION SERVICE, 824-6435. Please share your condolences at: www.eriecountycremationservice.com


To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by Buffalo News on Nov. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Castiglia Funeral Home, Inc.
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.