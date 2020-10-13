COON
COON - Delores M. "Dottie" "Peeno" (nee Kurasiewicz)
October 10, 2020, age 75; beloved wife of the late Douglas A. Coon; loving mother of Darryl J. and Christopher A. Sr. (Kathleen); cherished grandmother of Darryl J. Jr., Jaimie, Lisa, Jennifer (Daniel) and Christopher A. Jr.; adored great-grandmother of Layla and Isabella; dear sister of Nancy Fiegel; also survived by nieces and nephews. The family will be present Wednesday from 10 AM-12 PM at the (Tonawanda Chapel) AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, INC., 2600 Sheridan Dr. (at Parker Blvd.). Interment to immediately follow in Elmlawn Cemetery. If so desired, memorials may be made in Delores' memory to Niagara Hospice, 4675 Sunset Dr., Lockport, NY 14094. Mrs. Coon was the Co-Owner with her late husband of Lakeside Distributing and Pride Odorite. Please share memories and condolences on Dottie's Tribute Page at www.AMIGONE.com
.
Published by Buffalo News on Oct. 13, 2020.