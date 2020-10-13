Menu
Search
Menu
Buffalo News
Buffalo News HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Delores M. "Dottie, Peeno" COON
COON
COON - Delores M. "Dottie" "Peeno" (nee Kurasiewicz)
October 10, 2020, age 75; beloved wife of the late Douglas A. Coon; loving mother of Darryl J. and Christopher A. Sr. (Kathleen); cherished grandmother of Darryl J. Jr., Jaimie, Lisa, Jennifer (Daniel) and Christopher A. Jr.; adored great-grandmother of Layla and Isabella; dear sister of Nancy Fiegel; also survived by nieces and nephews. The family will be present Wednesday from 10 AM-12 PM at the (Tonawanda Chapel) AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, INC., 2600 Sheridan Dr. (at Parker Blvd.). Interment to immediately follow in Elmlawn Cemetery. If so desired, memorials may be made in Delores' memory to Niagara Hospice, 4675 Sunset Dr., Lockport, NY 14094. Mrs. Coon was the Co-Owner with her late husband of Lakeside Distributing and Pride Odorite. Please share memories and condolences on Dottie's Tribute Page at www.AMIGONE.com


To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by Buffalo News on Oct. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Amigone Funeral Home
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.