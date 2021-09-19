OSWALD - Delores Ann
(nee Grupe)
Age 87, of the City of Tonawanda, September 18, 2021. Wife of the late Charles J. Oswald, Jr., who died in 2012; mother of Sheila (Jerry) Cole and the late Jay William Oswald and Charles J. (living spouse Sherrie) Oswald, III; grandmother of Jason (Erin), Justin, Shauna (Denny), Jessica (Bill), Cassie and Charles IV (fiancee Magan); and ten great-grandchildren; daughter of the late Willard and Nora Grupe; sister of Audrey (Allan) Werth and the late Donna Smith and Karen Greth; also many nieces and nephews. Delores was a member of St. Mark's Lutheran Church in North Tonawanda. Calling hours will be held on Tuesday (September 21), from 3-7 PM, at JOHN 0. ROTH FUNERAL HOME, INC., 25 William St. (between Morgan and Broad Sts.), in Tonawanda, where a Funeral Service will be conducted at 7 PM, Tuesday, following the calling hours. Everyone welcome to attend. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are preferred to the American Cancer Society
of WNY. Online condolences may be shared at www.ROTHFUNERAL.com
Published by Buffalo News on Sep. 19, 2021.