OSWALD - Delores Ann(nee Grupe)Age 87, of the City of Tonawanda, September 18, 2021. Wife of the late Charles J. Oswald, Jr., who died in 2012; mother of Sheila (Jerry) Cole and the late Jay William Oswald and Charles J. (living spouse Sherrie) Oswald, III; grandmother of Jason (Erin), Justin, Shauna (Denny), Jessica (Bill), Cassie and Charles IV (fiancee Magan); and ten great-grandchildren; daughter of the late Willard and Nora Grupe; sister of Audrey (Allan) Werth and the late Donna Smith and Karen Greth; also many nieces and nephews. Delores was a member of St. Mark's Lutheran Church in North Tonawanda. Calling hours will be held on Tuesday (September 21), from 3-7 PM, at JOHN 0. ROTH FUNERAL HOME, INC., 25 William St. (between Morgan and Broad Sts.), in Tonawanda, where a Funeral Service will be conducted at 7 PM, Tuesday, following the calling hours. Everyone welcome to attend. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are preferred to the American Cancer Society of WNY. Online condolences may be shared at www.ROTHFUNERAL.com