Sim - Delores R. (nee Gerlach)
Age 92, of Hamburg, NY, October 11, 2020. Beloved wife of the late William G. Sim; loving mother of Cheryl (Michael) Kromke, William (Wendy Erhardt) Sim and Wendy (Joseph) Procknal; daughter-in-law Linda Sim; cherished grandmother of Matthew (Heidi) Kromke, Brian Kromke, Paige (Ian) Wilson, Alicia (Dr. David) Nayak and Brett (Megan) Sim, Joel Procknal, Eric Procknal and Adam (Heather) Procknal; adored great-grandmother of twelve; dear sister of the late Gloria Starkweather and Grant (Joan) Gerlach. Family will be present to receive friends Friday from 2-7 PM at the (Hamburg Chapel) JOHN J. KACZOR FUNERAL HOME, INC., 5453 Southwestern Blvd. (corner of Rogers Rd. 646-5555), where Funeral Services will be held Saturday at 11 AM. Interment Lakeside Memorial Cemetery. Mrs. Sim was the Plant Manager's Secretary at the Ford Stamping Plant for 30 years and a past Chaplain of the Ladies Auxillary of VFW Hamburg Township Post #1419. Share condolences at www.kaczorfunerals.com
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store
.
Published by Buffalo News from Oct. 14 to Oct. 15, 2020.