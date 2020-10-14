Menu
Delores Sim
Sim - Delores (nee Gerlach)
Age 92, of Hamburg, NY, October 11, 2020. Beloved wife of the late William G. Sim; loving mother of Cheryl (Michael) Kromke, William (Wendy Erhardt) Sim and Wendy (Joseph) Procknal; daughter-in-law Linda Sim; cherished grandmother of Matthew (Heidi) Kromke, Brian Kromke, Paige (Ian) Wilson, Alicia (Dr. David) Nayak and Brett (Megan) Sim, Joel Procknal, Eric Procknal and Adam (Heather) Procknal; adored great-grandmother of twelve; dear sister of the late Gloria Starkweather and Grant (Joan) Gerlach. Family will be present to receive friends Friday from 2-7 PM at the (Hamburg Chapel) JOHN J. KACZOR FUNERAL HOME, INC., 5453 Southwestern Blvd. (corner of Rogers Rd. 646-5555) where Funeral Services will be held Saturday at 11:00 AM. Interment Lakeside Memorial Cemetery. Mrs. Sim was the Plant Manager's Secretary at the Ford Stamping Plant for 30 years and a past Chaplain of the Ladies Auxillary of VFW Hamburg Township Post #1419. Share condolences at www.kaczorfunerals.com


Published by Buffalo News on Oct. 14, 2020.
