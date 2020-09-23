MAKEY - Deloris E. (nee Kolb)
September 21, 2020. Beloved wife for 68 years to the late Carl E. Makey; loving mother of Keith (Judy), Brian (Ellen), Paul, Diane (Kevin) Will, Douglas Makey and the late David Makey; dear grandmother of ten grandchildren and five great-grandchildren; survived by many nieces, nephews and friends. The family will receive friends at the C. MERTZ AND SON FUNERAL HOME, INC., 911 Englewood Ave., for Memorial Visitations on Friday, September 25, from to 12 to 3 PM, where a Memorial Service will immediately follow at 3 PM. Pursuant to NYS Guidelines, face covers are required. We appreciate your patience if entrance to the Funeral Home is delayed. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Deloris's memory to First Trinity Lutheran Church. Please share condolences at www.mertzfh.com
Published by Buffalo News on Sep. 23, 2020.