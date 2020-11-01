Menu
Deloris R. HEINEN
HEINEN - Deloris R.
(nee Heinen)
Of Orchard Park, NY, October 29, 2020. Beloved wife of the late William F. Heinen; mother of Wayne W. (Joan) Heinen, Sandra (Dean) Gray, Jay T. (Linda) (late Carolyn) Heinen, Kyle R. and Neal E. (Denise) Heinen; also survived by 11 grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren. No prior visitation. Services will be held at the convenience of the family. Arrangements by the F.E. BROWN SONS FUNERAL HOME, INC. Please share online condolences at www.febrownsons.com


Published by Buffalo News on Nov. 1, 2020.
