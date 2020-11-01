HEINEN - Deloris R.
(nee Heinen)
Of Orchard Park, NY, October 29, 2020. Beloved wife of the late William F. Heinen; mother of Wayne W. (Joan) Heinen, Sandra (Dean) Gray, Jay T. (Linda) (late Carolyn) Heinen, Kyle R. and Neal E. (Denise) Heinen; also survived by 11 grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren. No prior visitation. Services will be held at the convenience of the family. Arrangements by the F.E. BROWN SONS FUNERAL HOME, INC. Please share online condolences at www.febrownsons.com
.
Published by Buffalo News on Nov. 1, 2020.