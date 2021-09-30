Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Buffalo News
Buffalo News Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
DeLoss H. EDWARDS
FUNERAL HOME
Hardison Funeral Homes, Inc.
3648 Ransomville Road
Ransomville, NY
EDWARDS - Deloss H.
Age 87, formerly of Ridge Road in Ransomville died on Monday, September 27, 2021, at Newfane Rehabilitation & Health Care Center in Newfane, NY. Mr. Edwards was born on August 26, 1934, in Hollisterville, PA. He is the son of the late Harold and the late Vesta (Moore) Edwards. DeLoss married Janet Kitchen who predeceased him in 1986, he was also married to Ann Truesdell who also predeceased him in 2005. He served in the Navy during the Korean war from 18 June 1952 to 28 July 1955. DeLoss retired from GM/Harrison Radiator as a Tool and Die Maker in 1996. He was a former member of the American Legion O. Leo Curtiss Post # 830 and the 868 Masonic Lodge of North Tonawanda. Mr. Edwards enjoyed traveling, rugmaking and hunting and fishing. He is survived by three daughters, Wendy (Dennis) Goerss of North Tonawanda, NY, Kristin (Shawn) Larson of Indian Land, SC, and Linda (Jack) Niemiec of North East, MD; a son, David (Patti) Edwards of Wheatfield, NY, also 11 grandchildren and ten great-grandchildren. He is predeceased by his siblings, Eloise Thomas, David (Karen) Edwards, Howard Edwards, LeRoy Phillips, and Jean Edwards. Calling hours will be held on SATURDAY (October 2) from 1-4 PM at the HARDISON FUNERAL HOMES INC. 3648 Ransomville Rd. Ransomville, NY 14131. Funeral services will be held immediately following at 4:00 PM. at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Dementia Society of America PO. Box 600 Doylestown, PA 18901. Please visit www.hardisonfuneralhomes.com.


Published by Buffalo News on Sep. 30, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
2
Calling hours
1:00p.m. - 4:00p.m.
Hardison Funeral Home - Ransomville
3648 Ransomville Road, Ransomville, NY
Oct
2
Funeral
4:00p.m.
Hardison Funeral Home - Ransomville
3648 Ransomville Road, Ransomville, NY
Funeral services provided by:
Hardison Funeral Homes, Inc.
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.