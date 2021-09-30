EDWARDS - Deloss H.
Age 87, formerly of Ridge Road in Ransomville died on Monday, September 27, 2021, at Newfane Rehabilitation & Health Care Center in Newfane, NY. Mr. Edwards was born on August 26, 1934, in Hollisterville, PA. He is the son of the late Harold and the late Vesta (Moore) Edwards. DeLoss married Janet Kitchen who predeceased him in 1986, he was also married to Ann Truesdell who also predeceased him in 2005. He served in the Navy during the Korean war from 18 June 1952 to 28 July 1955. DeLoss retired from GM/Harrison Radiator as a Tool and Die Maker in 1996. He was a former member of the American Legion O. Leo Curtiss Post # 830 and the 868 Masonic Lodge of North Tonawanda. Mr. Edwards enjoyed traveling, rugmaking and hunting and fishing. He is survived by three daughters, Wendy (Dennis) Goerss of North Tonawanda, NY, Kristin (Shawn) Larson of Indian Land, SC, and Linda (Jack) Niemiec of North East, MD; a son, David (Patti) Edwards of Wheatfield, NY, also 11 grandchildren and ten great-grandchildren. He is predeceased by his siblings, Eloise Thomas, David (Karen) Edwards, Howard Edwards, LeRoy Phillips, and Jean Edwards. Calling hours will be held on SATURDAY (October 2) from 1-4 PM at the HARDISON FUNERAL HOMES INC. 3648 Ransomville Rd. Ransomville, NY 14131. Funeral services will be held immediately following at 4:00 PM. at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Dementia Society of America
PO. Box 600 Doylestown, PA 18901. Please visit www.hardisonfuneralhomes.com
.
Published by Buffalo News on Sep. 30, 2021.