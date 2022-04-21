BOGDAN - Delphin J. "Del"April 17, 2022 of Cheektowaga, NY. Beloved husband of the late Gloria (nee Kujawa); loving father of Judy (George) Schroeder and Michael (Betsy) Bogdan; cherished grandfather of Delphin. Devoted brother of Lorraine (late Richard) Kasprzyk, late Rita (late Gary) Daruzka and late Joseph (late Mary) Bogdan; also survived by nieces and nephews. Del attended Emerson High School and was awarded All High in Baseball. He was a proud US Army Veteran that served in the Vietnam War and also a member of the WNY Softball Hall of Fame. The family will be present to receive relatives and friends on Friday from 4-8 PM at the DANIEL R. SMOLAREK FUNERAL HOME, 2510 Union Rd., Cheektowaga (2 blocks south of William St.), where a prayer service will be held on Saturday at 9:30 AM followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 AM in St Philip the Apostle R.C. Church, Cheektowaga. Please leave condolences online at