Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Buffalo News
Buffalo News Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Delphine T. JANIS
FUNERAL HOME
Wendel and Loecher Funeral Home - Lancaster
27 Aurora Street
Lancaster, NY
JANIS - Delphine T. (nee Siuda)
Of Buffalo, NY, September 28, 2021. Beloved wife of the late Eugene; loving mother of Paul, David (Carol), Bruce (Cindy) and Bob (Jacki); dearest grandmother of Bob, Bryan, Jill, Angelique, Tara, Jessica, Connor and Cierra; great-grandmother of 21; sister of Alice (late Jerome) Kaminski and the late Eugene (late Eleanor) Siuda. Family will receive relatives and friends at the WENDEL AND LOECHER, INC., FUNERAL HOME, 27 Aurora St., Lancaster, Sunday, from 2-5 PM, with a Mass of Christian Burial being celebrated at Our Lady of Czestochowa RC Church, Buffalo, NY, Monday morning at 10 AM. Please assemble at church. Please share condolences at www.wendelandloecherinc.com


Published by Buffalo News on Oct. 1, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
3
Visitation
2:00p.m. - 5:00p.m.
Wendel and Loecher Funeral Home - Lancaster
27 Aurora Street, Lancaster, NY
Oct
4
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00a.m.
Our Lady of Czestochowa RC Church
Buffalo, NY
Funeral services provided by:
Wendel and Loecher Funeral Home - Lancaster
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
3 Entries
Joe Czarnota
October 3, 2021
I remember Mrs Janis from way back when I lived on Medina. We hung around with her boys for years, she and Mr Janis were such nice parents..... seeing this was sad but also brought back many childhood memories. Prayers to the whole family
Kathe Kubiszyn Rickert
October 2, 2021
Grandma Dell was such an amazing person, so sweet and caring. I loved seeing her at your family parties, she was the best! She will be missed!
Madison
Family
October 1, 2021
Showing 1 - 3 of 3 results