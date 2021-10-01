JANIS - Delphine T. (nee Siuda)
Of Buffalo, NY, September 28, 2021. Beloved wife of the late Eugene; loving mother of Paul, David (Carol), Bruce (Cindy) and Bob (Jacki); dearest grandmother of Bob, Bryan, Jill, Angelique, Tara, Jessica, Connor and Cierra; great-grandmother of 21; sister of Alice (late Jerome) Kaminski and the late Eugene (late Eleanor) Siuda. Family will receive relatives and friends at the WENDEL AND LOECHER, INC., FUNERAL HOME, 27 Aurora St., Lancaster, Sunday, from 2-5 PM, with a Mass of Christian Burial being celebrated at Our Lady of Czestochowa RC Church, Buffalo, NY, Monday morning at 10 AM. Please assemble at church. Please share condolences at www.wendelandloecherinc.com
Published by Buffalo News on Oct. 1, 2021.