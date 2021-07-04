DOBEN - Denise A.
Of Kenmore, NY, July 2, 2021. Dearest mother of Michael J. Doben; loving daughter of Rose Marie G. (Carafice) and the late Nicholas Doben; sister of Linda M. Fletcher, Nicholas J. (Deborah) Doben, Robin D. Vickner and Maryanne (Otto) Misso; aunt of Ian J. Fletcher, Robert G. Vickner Jr., Vincenzo A. Misso and Erica L. Aronica. The family will be present Tuesday, July 6, 2021, from 1-7 PM at the CASTIGLIA FUNERAL HOME, INC., 873 Abbott Rd., South Buffalo, NY, 824-6435. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. Paul's Church, 33 Victoria Blvd., Kenmore, NY, Wednesday, July 7, 2021 at 9:30 AM. (Please assemble at church). Please share your condolences online at: www.castigliafuneralhome.com
Published by Buffalo News on Jul. 4, 2021.