Denise A. DOBEN
FUNERAL HOME
Castiglia Funeral Home, Inc.
873 Abbott Road
Buffalo, NY
DOBEN - Denise A.
Of Kenmore, NY, July 2, 2021. Dearest mother of Michael J. Doben; loving daughter of Rose Marie G. (Carafice) and the late Nicholas Doben; sister of Linda M. Fletcher, Nicholas J. (Deborah) Doben, Robin D. Vickner and Maryanne (Otto) Misso; aunt of Ian J. Fletcher, Robert G. Vickner Jr., Vincenzo A. Misso and Erica L. Aronica. The family will be present Tuesday, July 6, 2021, from 1-7 PM at the CASTIGLIA FUNERAL HOME, INC., 873 Abbott Rd., South Buffalo, NY, 824-6435. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. Paul's Church, 33 Victoria Blvd., Kenmore, NY, Wednesday, July 7, 2021 at 9:30 AM. (Please assemble at church). Please share your condolences online at: www.castigliafuneralhome.com


Published by Buffalo News on Jul. 4, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jul
6
Visitation
1:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Castiglia Funeral Home, Inc.
873 Abbott Road, Buffalo, NY
Jul
7
Mass of Christian Burial
9:30a.m.
St. Paul's Church
33 Victoria Blvd., Kenmore, NY
Funeral services provided by:
Castiglia Funeral Home, Inc.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Michael We are so sorry to hear of your moms passing. We were fortunate to get to know her watching you play hockey from a young boy up thru college. She was very proud of you. Our sincere condolences in this difficult time. May your tears turn to smiles as you remember and honor her.
Kris and Denise Kaufman
July 7, 2021
Dear P Ro, Linda and Nick: I was so sorry to hear of Denise's passing. She was a wonderful, loving and caring person who loved life. My sincere sympathy to your family. I often thought of Denise and your family. My thoughts and prayers are with you. God Bless You Always.
Al and the Ricotta Family
Family
July 5, 2021
My deepest sympathies to your family. I have many fond memories of Denise, and will keep you all in my prayers.
Diane Bosch
July 5, 2021
My condolences to the family.We were classmates and on the cheerleadering squad back in the days of Grover. You all are in my prayers
Rose Kendrick
July 4, 2021
