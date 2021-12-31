Menu
Denise H. DRISCOLL
Wattengel Funeral Home - Meadow Drive
533 Meadow Drive
North Tonawanda, NY
DRISCOLL - Denise H.
82, of Wheatfield, Tuesday, (December 28, 2021) surrounded by her family. Denise was born in North Tonawanda on April 5, 1939. She was the daughter of the late Ellis and Mildred (Henneberger) Mollnow. She was a 1957 graduate of North Tonawanda High School and a Beautician since 1958. In her spare time she enjoyed bowling, gardening, reading and traveling. She was a member of Wheatfield Seniors. Denise was a loving wife, mother and grandmother. She loved spending time with her family and grandchildren especially playing family games of bingo. Denise was predeceased by her brother Nicholas Sebek and sister Marion (the late Wendel) Strubing. Denise is survived by her husband of 59 years Michael Driscoll, mother of Kristine (Marc) Britt, Scott (Carla) Driscoll, grandmother of Kaylee Britt, Nicolas and Nathan Driscoll, also surviving are many nieces and nephews. Friends may call Sunday from 6-8 PM at the Wattengel Funeral Home, 533 Meadow Drive, North Tonawanda. Funeral services will be held privately. Entombment will be held at Mt. Olivet Cemetery. Memorials may be made in Denise's memory to Niagara Hospice House. Wattengel.com


Sorry for your loss May she RIP Prayers for you Kristine and your a Family
Charlvene Nicoletti "Charlie "
Other
January 2, 2022
Dear Family -- Deepest sympathy for the loss of your beloved Denise. We have known Denise for so many years... as her brother Nick & my brother Peter L. (who just passed) were best friends. May her memory be eternal... +++
Helen Pullman Coran
January 1, 2022
So sorry for your loss. Denise was a very special lady. My sympathies.
linda abernethy (driscoll)
December 31, 2021
