GRENIER - Denise

Passed away April 7, 2020. Devoted mother of Robin; beloved sister of Debbie, Lee (Sandy), Kevin (Jody), Claudia (Miles) Kadryna and Maria Dieter. Please join us for a Celebration of Life Sat., June 19, 2021, at 12 PM from Spirit of Truth Ministry, 117 Gold St., Buffalo NY.







Published by Buffalo News on Jun. 13, 2021.