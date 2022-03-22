HARRIS - Denise
On Sunday, March 13, 2022, at approximately 10:30 PM, Denise Harris transitioned. She was the daughter of Mrs. Ella L. Simmons-Harris and the late Mr. Clemmie L. Harris and was born and raised in Buffalo, New York. Denise was also a devoted servant. She spent the entirety of her care in the field of healthcare serving the infirmed and the aged. She was also a devoted advocate and supporter of children. She believed that her career in healthcare and moralistic duty to serve others was a calling. As such, her work and service to the community for nearly 40 years was directly influenced by her faith as a Christian and member of Emmanuel Temple Seventh-day Adventist Church. Denise's Funeral Service will be held Wednesday, March 23rd, at Zion Missionary Baptist Church, 179 E. Ferry St., Buffalo, New York 14208. Viewing hours will begin at 10:00 AM, where a Homegoing Service will follow at 11:30 AM. In lieu of flowers, the family is taking donations to seed a scholarship fund for students of color seeking careers in the field of nursing. All donations can be sent to: Dr. Clem L. Harris, Ph.D., Director of Africana Studies, DePerno, 125 Utica University, 1600 Burrstone Road, Utica, New York 13502-4892, or via Cash App at: $ClemmieLHarris, or via Zelle at: [email protected]
Arrangements by the (Delaware Chapel) AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, INC.
Published by Buffalo News on Mar. 22, 2022.