Denise M. BARTOSIK-DABB
1967 - 2020
BORN
August 9, 1967
DIED
October 22, 2020
BARTOSIK-DABB - Denise M.
Of Alden, NY, October 22, 2020. Beloved wife of Bill Dabb, Jr.; dear daughter of Georgeann and the late James Bartosik, Sr.; sister of Jimmy (Yvonne Conert) Bartosik, Jr., Karen (Ed) Dugas, Tara (Bob) Gabbey, Bryan (Chauntel) Bartosik and the late Susan Bartosik; daughter-in-law of William, Sr. and Thelma Dabb; also survived by aunts, uncles and several nieces and nephews. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. John's R.C. Church, Alden, NY, Tuesday at 11 AM (please assemble at church). Family will be present at the CHARLES MEYER FUNERAL HOME, 13228 Broadway, Alden, NY, Monday 2-4 and 6-8 PM. Graveside Services will be held at the convenience of the family. Please be mindful that face coverings and social distancing is required. Memorials may be made to Hospice Buffalo, Inc. Share your condolences at meyerfuneralhome.com


MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
26
Visitation
2:00p.m. - 4:00p.m.
Charles Meyer Funeral Home
13228 Broadway, Alden, NY 14004
Oct
26
Visitation
6:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Charles Meyer Funeral Home
13228 Broadway, Alden, NY 14004
Oct
27
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00a.m.
St. John's RC Church
, Alden, New York
GUEST BOOK
David Frost
October 24, 2020
Denise's laugh and smile will always be memorable. She will be missed as she lives on in our hearts.
David and Emi Frost and Family
Friend
October 24, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Dave & Joyce Noel and Family
Friend
October 23, 2020
It was truly memorable working with Dee at the State school for the Blind. I’m so very lucky I was able to get to know her and work beside her. She was a sweet, hardworking and caring person. I will miss her especially Christmas time when I am hanging all my ornaments on my tree she made each year for everyone. I will deeply miss her so much. My thoughts and prayers are with the family.
Jenna Sallome
Coworker
October 23, 2020
It was truly an honor working with Dee at the State School for the Blind. She was so patient and kind to our students! I am so sorry to hear of her passing. My sincerest condolences to Dee's family and friends. “A hundred years from now it will not matter what my bank account was, the sort of house I lived in, or the kind of car I drove... but the world may be different because I was important in the life of a child.”
Forest E. Witcraft TEACHER, SCHOLAR
Deanna LoVerde
Coworker
October 23, 2020
Dee was an exceptionally beautiful lady .. She will always be remembered.. especially at Christmas when I hang my ornaments she made .. sending prayers
Linda Johnston
Coworker
October 23, 2020