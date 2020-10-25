It was truly an honor working with Dee at the State School for the Blind. She was so patient and kind to our students! I am so sorry to hear of her passing. My sincerest condolences to Dee's family and friends. “A hundred years from now it will not matter what my bank account was, the sort of house I lived in, or the kind of car I drove... but the world may be different because I was important in the life of a child.”

Forest E. Witcraft TEACHER, SCHOLAR

Deanna LoVerde Coworker October 23, 2020