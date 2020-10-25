BARTOSIK-DABB - Denise M.
Of Alden, NY, October 22, 2020. Beloved wife of Bill Dabb, Jr.; dear daughter of Georgeann and the late James Bartosik, Sr.; sister of Jimmy (Yvonne Conert) Bartosik, Jr., Karen (Ed) Dugas, Tara (Bob) Gabbey, Bryan (Chauntel) Bartosik and the late Susan Bartosik; daughter-in-law of William, Sr. and Thelma Dabb; also survived by aunts, uncles and several nieces and nephews. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. John's R.C. Church, Alden, NY, Tuesday at 11 AM (please assemble at church). Family will be present at the CHARLES MEYER FUNERAL HOME, 13228 Broadway, Alden, NY, Monday 2-4 and 6-8 PM. Graveside Services will be held at the convenience of the family. Please be mindful that face coverings and social distancing is required. Memorials may be made to Hospice Buffalo, Inc. Share your condolences at meyerfuneralhome.com
.
Published by Buffalo News on Oct. 25, 2020.