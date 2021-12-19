Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Buffalo News
Buffalo News Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Denise K. STYLIADES
FUNERAL HOME
Prudden & Kandt Funeral Home, Inc.
242 Genesee Street
Lockport, NY
STYLIADES - Denise K.
December 15, 2021. Born December 17, 1958, in Buffalo she was the daughter of Richard and Susan (Klein) Barter. She worked for Dr. James Duval, DDS in Buffalo as a dental assistant. Denise enjoyed growing plants especially orchids and loved spending time with her family especially her grandchildren. She is survived by her husband Harry Styliades; children Christopher Styliades, Gregory (Kim) Styliades, and Nikki (Ryan) Styliades-Howze; grandchildren Angel Lynn and Thalia Persephone Howze and Fury Moon Styliades; also survived by several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by siblings Janet Morris, Paul Barter, and Jacqueline Richard. Relatives and friends may call Tuesday, Dec. 21st from 4-7 PM in PRUDDEN & KANDT FUNERAL HOME, 242 Genesee St., Lockport. www.pruddenandkandt.com


Published by Buffalo News on Dec. 19, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Prudden & Kandt Funeral Home, Inc.
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.