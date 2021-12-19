STYLIADES - Denise K.
December 15, 2021. Born December 17, 1958, in Buffalo she was the daughter of Richard and Susan (Klein) Barter. She worked for Dr. James Duval, DDS in Buffalo as a dental assistant. Denise enjoyed growing plants especially orchids and loved spending time with her family especially her grandchildren. She is survived by her husband Harry Styliades; children Christopher Styliades, Gregory (Kim) Styliades, and Nikki (Ryan) Styliades-Howze; grandchildren Angel Lynn and Thalia Persephone Howze and Fury Moon Styliades; also survived by several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by siblings Janet Morris, Paul Barter, and Jacqueline Richard. Relatives and friends may call Tuesday, Dec. 21st from 4-7 PM in PRUDDEN & KANDT FUNERAL HOME, 242 Genesee St., Lockport. www.pruddenandkandt.com
Published by Buffalo News on Dec. 19, 2021.