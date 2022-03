STYLIADES - Denise K.December 15, 2021. Born December 17, 1958, in Buffalo she was the daughter of Richard and Susan (Klein) Barter. She worked for Dr. James Duval, DDS in Buffalo as a dental assistant. Denise enjoyed growing plants especially orchids and loved spending time with her family especially her grandchildren. She is survived by her husband Harry Styliades; children Christopher Styliades, Gregory (Kim) Styliades, and Nikki (Ryan) Styliades-Howze; grandchildren Angel Lynn and Thalia Persephone Howze and Fury Moon Styliades; also survived by several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by siblings Janet Morris, Paul Barter, and Jacqueline Richard. Relatives and friends may call Tuesday, Dec. 21st from 4-7 PM in PRUDDEN & KANDT FUNERAL HOME, 242 Genesee St., Lockport. www.pruddenandkandt.com