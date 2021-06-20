WORRAL - Denise Marie
(nee Labelle)
At age 71, was born in Buffalo, NY, on February 19, 1950, and was the second of five children born to Ruth M. (Zwilling) and the late Radolph J. LaBelle. Denise worked at The Waters of Aurora Park in East Aurora, NY, and took her work responsibilities seriously, receiving a special award at her retirement in 2012 for 40 years of never missing a day of work. Denise is survived by her husband of 31 years, Donald J. Worral; her mother, Ruth M. (Zwilling) LaBelle; and sisters, Darrell Duermyer of Springville, Diane LaBelle of Bethlehem, and Donna Finnegan of Ellicottville. She was predeceased by her brother, Michael LaBelle in 2019. Family was most important to Denise. She was the quiet, gentle presence at every family gathering. A nurturing soul always ready to help others. She loved her horse, Tumbleweed, working in the gardens, oil painting and Elvis Presley. Most of all, Denise loved her family and always relished the joys of being with her beloved nieces and nephews. No prior visitation. Family and friends are invited to attend a Celebration of Life Service at the Orchard Park Wesleyan Church, 7295 Ellicott Rd., Orchard Park, NY 14127, Monday, June 21, 2021, at 10 AM. Arrangements by: ERIE COUNTY CREMATION SERVICE, 824-6435. Please share your condolences at: www.eriecountycremationservice.com
Published by Buffalo News on Jun. 20, 2021.