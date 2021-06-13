ZGODA - Denise L.
Passed away peacefully June 11, 2021, at age 52. Loving daughter of Louise (nee Weibel) and the late Denis F. Zgoda; dear sister of Denis R. "Butch" Zgoda; fond aunt of Aidan. Visitation Tuesday, 4-8PM at the PACER FUNERAL HOME, INC., 2275 George Urban Blvd., Depew (2 blocks east of Dick Rd.). Private interment in St. Mary's Cemetery. Donations may be made in Denise's name to Hospice Buffalo, Inc. Condolences available at www.PACERFUNERALHOME.com
Published by Buffalo News on Jun. 13, 2021.