Denise L. ZGODA
Pacer Funeral Home, Inc.
2275 George Urban Blvd.
Depew, NY
ZGODA - Denise L.
Passed away peacefully June 11, 2021, at age 52. Loving daughter of Louise (nee Weibel) and the late Denis F. Zgoda; dear sister of Denis R. "Butch" Zgoda; fond aunt of Aidan. Visitation Tuesday, 4-8PM at the PACER FUNERAL HOME, INC., 2275 George Urban Blvd., Depew (2 blocks east of Dick Rd.). Private interment in St. Mary's Cemetery. Donations may be made in Denise's name to Hospice Buffalo, Inc. Condolences available at www.PACERFUNERALHOME.com


Published by Buffalo News on Jun. 13, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
15
Visitation
4:00p.m.
Pacer Funeral Home, Inc.
2275 George Urban Blvd., Depew, NY
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Very sorry Butch to hear about your sister Denise passing away. We hope your memories of happy times with her will comfort you.
Marcia and Paul Tarczynski
June 15, 2021
Our sincerest condolences, we are very sorry to hear about the passing of Denise. Our thoughts and prayers are with you. Sek Hong & Christine
Christine Lai
Family
June 13, 2021
