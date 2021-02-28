Menu
Dennis BALSON
BALSON - Dennis
February 26, 2021, in North Port, FL. Beloved husband of the late Gwynne; devoted father of Eden Earley of Albany, NY; dearest brother of Susan (John) Flynn, Diane Balson and Patricia Balson; cherished uncle of Kevin Flynn, Elizabeth Jeter and Kimberly Jeter; special great-uncle to Madison, Bentley and Wesley. Celebration of Life at the convenience of the family.


Published by Buffalo News on Feb. 28, 2021.
Eden, There are no easy words to say that will take away the pain you are feeling. Know that he is at peace now and reunited with your mom. You have two angels that will cover watch over you. We are here for you if you need anything. We love you!
Kim and Steve Szymaszek
February 28, 2021
