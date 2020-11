NEUREUTHER - Dennis C.Age 74, of Holland, NY passed away on April 4, 2020. Friends may call on Sunday, November 15, 2020 from 1-6 PM at the SMITH-WEISMANTEL FUNERAL HOME, 271 E. Main St., Springville. A private service will be held at the convenience of the family. Please share your condolences online at www.smithweismantelfuneralhome.com