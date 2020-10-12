Menu
Dennis C. STOBERL
STOBERL - Dennis C.
Of Blasdell, entered into rest October 10, 2020. Loving son of the late Herbert and Grace Stoberl; dear brother of the late Richard Stoberl and the late Diane (Martin) Thiell; cherished uncle of Sheila (late Ronald) Sweeney, Lisa (Edwin) Lehsten, Robert (Jodi) Stoberl and Richard Stoberl; fond great-uncle of nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends may visit the LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Southtowns Chapel), 3060 Abbott Rd., Orchard Park, near Lake Ave., on Wednesday and Thursday from 3-8 PM. Due to COVID-19, a private Funeral Service will be held on Friday. A Memorial Service will be held at St. David's Episcopal Church, 3951 Seneca St., West Seneca at a later date. Interment St. Matthew's Cemetery. Online condolences may be made at www.lombardofuneralhome.com


Published by Buffalo News on Oct. 12, 2020.
