Dennis C. CAIN Sr.
FUNERAL HOME
Lombardo Funeral Home - Amherst Chapel (Northtowns Chapel)
885 Niagara Falls Boulevard
Amherst, NY
CAIN - Dennis C., Sr.
Of Amherst, entered into rest after a long illness on February 25, 2021. Beloved husband of 50 years to Diana M. (nee Sheely) Cain; devoted father of Dennis C. Jr. (Erin) Cain and Jennifer (David) Nooe; cherished "Pop" of Nina and Ella Nooe; loving son of the late Clinton and Ollie Cain; dear brother of Robert (Marcy) Cain and Kate (Scott) Nash. No prior visitation. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. Joseph University Parish, 3269 Main St., Buffalo, on Monday morning at 11 AM (please assemble at church). Occupancy limitations will be observed, please wear a face covering. Interment WNY National Cemetery. Please share your condolences with the family onilne at www.lombardofuneralhome.com


Published by Buffalo News from Feb. 27 to Feb. 28, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
1
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00a.m.
St. Joseph University Parish
3269 Main St., Buffalo, NY
Lombardo Funeral Home - Amherst Chapel (Northtowns Chapel)
The Cain family. I´m so sorry for your loss. I have fond memories of Den. My favorites always involve him and his boat. Praying for you all that the Lord will give you His peace.
Julie Mitschang
February 28, 2021
Dennis always had that sly smile and would light up when he saw you. A very good man who was always willing to lend in hand and never spoke ill of anyone. He will be greatly missed and we send our condolences to Diana and the family.
Jim and Bonnie Swanson
February 28, 2021
Diana and Family My deepest condolences to all of you.Dennis was a big part of my life for a great many years as you know.May he Rest In Peace! Thoughts and prayers are with you.
Angela DiGiacomo Kilcoyne
February 27, 2021
My condolences to all the loved ones of Dennis. So sorry for your loss. Always heard such wonderful things about him. I will keep you all in my prayers
Casey Mueller
February 27, 2021
Dear Diana and family, please accept my deepest condolences on the loss of Dennis.
Lillian Luraschi
February 27, 2021
