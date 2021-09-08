COBO - Dennis R.
September 5, 2021. Beloved husband of the late Patricia L. (nee Krieck) Cobo; devoted father of Dennis "DJ" (Stacy) Cobo, Jr., Sarah (John) Meyers and Brian (Carol) Cobo; loving grandfather of Meghan Cobo, Caleb, Elizabeth, Emily and Joshua Meyers, Samual (Asia) Meyers, Johanna (Keon) Glenn, Nathaniel Meyers and Katelyn (John) Gorham; proud great-grandfather of Kyonna, Keon, JT and Gabriel; dearest brother of Linda Tucker; brother-in-law of Ann (Paul) Carron, Marty (Claire) Krieck and late Barbara (Peter) Demchak; also survived by many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends at the Springville Fire Department. Family present Friday, September 10, 2021, 4-7 PM, at the SMITH-WEISMANTEL FUNERAL HOME, 271 East Main St., Springville. Relatives and friends are invited to assemble at Springville First United Methodist Church (474 E. Main St. Springville), where services will take place Saturday, September 11, 2021 at 10 AM. Flowers are gratefully declined. Memorials may be made to the Springville Fire Department. Mr. Cobo was a U.S. Marine Veteran who served during Vietnam War. Mr. Cobo was also a Volunteer Fire Firefighter for 42 years with Springville Fire Department. Condolences may be shared online at www.smithweismantelfuneralhome.com
Published by Buffalo News on Sep. 8, 2021.