COLARUSSO - Dennis W., Sr.
Age 69, of Castile, NY, passed away on October 2, 2021. He was a retired supervisor at the University of Buffalo. He was predeceased by his wife, Virginia; survived by his children, Anne Ziegler of East Aurora, Robert (Susan) Ziegler of Spencerport, Joseph (Jennifer) Colarusso of West Falls, Dennis Colarusso, Jr. of Holland; grandchildren, Cain Colarusso, Adam Ziegler, Dennis Colarusso, III, Tianna Colarusso; great-grandson, Lucas Ziegler; aunt, Dottie Bufalino of New Jersey; niece, Frances (Stewart) Fersht. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Arrangements are being completed by Robinson & Hackemer Funeral Home, Warsaw. Please share online condolences at www.robinsonandhackemer.com
Published by Buffalo News on Oct. 5, 2021.