Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Buffalo News
Buffalo News Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Dennis W. COLARUSSO Sr.
FUNERAL HOME
Robinson & Hackemer Funeral Home
246 North Main Street
Warsaw, NY
COLARUSSO - Dennis W., Sr.
Age 69, of Castile, NY, passed away on October 2, 2021. He was a retired supervisor at the University of Buffalo. He was predeceased by his wife, Virginia; survived by his children, Anne Ziegler of East Aurora, Robert (Susan) Ziegler of Spencerport, Joseph (Jennifer) Colarusso of West Falls, Dennis Colarusso, Jr. of Holland; grandchildren, Cain Colarusso, Adam Ziegler, Dennis Colarusso, III, Tianna Colarusso; great-grandson, Lucas Ziegler; aunt, Dottie Bufalino of New Jersey; niece, Frances (Stewart) Fersht. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Arrangements are being completed by Robinson & Hackemer Funeral Home, Warsaw. Please share online condolences at www.robinsonandhackemer.com


Published by Buffalo News on Oct. 5, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Robinson & Hackemer Funeral Home
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
6 Entries
We have been friends for over 50 years. What a journey this has been. We will miss you so much, you are now with your love Ginny. Hug each other for us. Our love and prayers goes out to your sons and daughter and your special grandchildren. Always in our thoughts and prayer. Love you Dennis forever.
Ron and JoAnn Oldfield
October 13, 2021
Dennis, Sad to hear of your Dads passing. Our thoughts and prayers are with you.
Dave & Sandy Keyser
October 5, 2021
I worked with both Dennis and Ginny for many years at UB. Great people... always had a smile and were great to work with. Now they're back together again. My condolences to the family. RIP
John Hayes
Work
October 5, 2021
My families deepest condolences and prayers to the Colarusso family. He was a great man that will be truly missed.. God rest his soul
Celeste Taylor née Witczak
October 5, 2021
Thomas & Marilyn Covey
October 5, 2021
Dennis will be greatly missed.We had a lot of good times together.
Tom &Marilyn Covey
Friend
October 5, 2021
Showing 1 - 6 of 6 results