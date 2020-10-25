Menu
Dennis D. KIRSCH
KIRSCH - Dennis D.
Of Tonawanda, entered into rest on October 23, 2020. Beloved husband of 46 years to Susan (nee Hensel) Kirsch; devoted father of Eric, Joseph (Dianna), and Lindsay Kirsch; cherished grandfather of Gavin, Drake, Tessa, Lacey, Eli, Nora, Gwen and Clara; loving son of the late Arthur and Gwendolyn Kirsch; dear brother of Sharon Wicks, Arthur (Sally) Kirsch, William (Kristen) Kirsch, and Leslie (Michael) Juszczak; also survived by nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Due to Covid restrictions, services will be private. If desired, contributions in Dennis' memory may be made to a charity of your choice. Arrangements by DENGLER, ROBERTS, PERNA FUNERAL HOME. Online condolences may be offered at www.denglerrobertspernafuneral.com


Published by Buffalo News on Oct. 25, 2020.
