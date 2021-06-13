DEE - Dennis J.
Of Orchard Park, entered into rest June 5, 2021. Beloved husband of Carolyn R. (nee Leuthe) Dee; devoted father of Kathleen "Kate" Dee and James Dee; cherished grandfather of Jakob Dee, Kyler Dee and Nikiya Garza; loving son of the late Joseph and Rita Dee; fond brother-in-law of Alvin (late Kimi) Leuthe, Robert (Valerie) Leuthe and the late Michael Leuthe; also survived by relatives and friends. No prior visitation. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated in St. George Church, 74 Old Glenwood Rd., West Falls, NY, on Tuesday morning at 10 o'clock (Please assemble at Church). Interment Holy Cross Cemetery. Dennis retired in 2001 from Niagara Mohawk. His passion was Indy Car racing and he attended every Indy 500 that he could. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Dennis' name to Hospice of Buffalo. Arrangements by LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Southtowns Chapel). Condolences may be made at www.lombardofuneralhome.com
Published by Buffalo News on Jun. 13, 2021.