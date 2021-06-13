Menu
Dennis J. DEE
Lombardo Funeral Home - Orchard Park Chapel (Southtowns)
3060 Abbott Rd
Orchard Park, NY
DEE - Dennis J.
Of Orchard Park, entered into rest June 5, 2021. Beloved husband of Carolyn R. (nee Leuthe) Dee; devoted father of Kathleen "Kate" Dee and James Dee; cherished grandfather of Jakob Dee, Kyler Dee and Nikiya Garza; loving son of the late Joseph and Rita Dee; fond brother-in-law of Alvin (late Kimi) Leuthe, Robert (Valerie) Leuthe and the late Michael Leuthe; also survived by relatives and friends. No prior visitation. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated in St. George Church, 74 Old Glenwood Rd., West Falls, NY, on Tuesday morning at 10 o'clock (Please assemble at Church). Interment Holy Cross Cemetery. Dennis retired in 2001 from Niagara Mohawk. His passion was Indy Car racing and he attended every Indy 500 that he could. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Dennis' name to Hospice of Buffalo. Arrangements by LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Southtowns Chapel). Condolences may be made at www.lombardofuneralhome.com


Published by Buffalo News on Jun. 13, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
15
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00a.m.
St. George Church
74 Old Glenwood Rd., West Falls, NY
Kathryn Krouse
June 15, 2021
RIP, Dennis.
James F Smeader - NMPC
Work
June 14, 2021
We are very sorry for your great loss. Dennis and you and your family will be remembered in our prayers. God Bless you all.
John and Kathy Kovalek
Friend
June 13, 2021
