Dear Kathy and family, So sorry for your loss. I remember hearing of the Barnes sisters when I was in high school from John Alfieri and Joe Polito. I knew Denny from P.S. 56 and Lafayette HS. I recall playing a few hockey games with him on local backyard rinks over on Auburn, Cleveland, Cleveburn as kids. When I was a junior in HS and Denny was a freshman I became the singer in his first band. Other band members were Mark Dubien on drums and Joe Bolognese on sax. I remember Denny had a pretty white Fender Mustang guitar with red pick guard and a Sears 2 12" Silvertone amp. One song I remember he did really well was Catch Us If You Can by the Dave Clark Five. Denny played harmonica and sung a great harmony. We soon after added Joe Polito on guitar and Ron Davis on keyboards. We became the regular house band in the spring of 1965 at a kids club on the corner of Bailey and Lovejoy called Tin Pan Alley and renamed ourselves the Alley Cats. We played there every Friday and/or Saturday nights for about 6 weeks. A highlight of those gigs was when we played the song Shout Joe Bolognese would get on Joe Polito´s shoulders and play the sax while Polito danced the pony around the dance floor. So fun! Denny was always easy to get along with and a really nice guy and became a really good guitar player in a short time. During the summer of 1965 Denny, Joe Polito and I morphed into a different band from the other guys and by the winter of 1965-66 went our separate musical ways. I didn´t see Denny much after that although he did come to a band practice of my new band in the summer/fall 1965 and brought with him his new Gretch Country Gentleman guitar and Vox Buckingham amp. He totally blew us away with his new gear and his playing a amazing Beatles Day Tripper. I heard when he married you Kathy and dribs and drabs that he was living in NYC and still performing. All very cool. I hope you enjoy my reminisces of Denny during this time when our lives crossed paths. Take care and you have my deepest condolences for your loss. P.S. My real first name is Winston!

Winky Barrus March 17, 2021