DeMARS - Dennis J., Sr. April 30, 1950 - January 20, 2021. Dennis was a lifelong musician and hockey player. He was the lead guitarist and lead vocal in many bands including "The Grass Roots." He was a member of Mr. Scamacca's band class at Lafayette High School and was in a band while serving in the army in Europe. He was the owner of "The Sole Source," a leather shop on Elmwood Avenue in the '70's. He is survived by his wife Kathy Barnes DeMars, his son Dennis Jr., and his daughter Erin. Cremation services were held with a burial at sea by the Neptune Society of Palm Beach, Florida, where his family resides.
Wish more people got to hear that amazing voice - hearing "The Peddler" in the basement of that Brewster house was so moving. Will cherish forever. Hope you all can cherish the memories of the great times and that eases the pain of loss. Whether it is for a day a season or a lifetime we cross paths for a reason and I was blessed to have spent that time with all of you.
Carrie DeMilio
Friend
July 31, 2021
OMG I´m in shock, my deepest condolences to the family.
George Esposito
May 16, 2021
Dear Kathy and family, So sorry for your loss. I remember hearing of the Barnes sisters when I was in high school from John Alfieri and Joe Polito. I knew Denny from P.S. 56 and Lafayette HS. I recall playing a few hockey games with him on local backyard rinks over on Auburn, Cleveland, Cleveburn as kids. When I was a junior in HS and Denny was a freshman I became the singer in his first band. Other band members were Mark Dubien on drums and Joe Bolognese on sax. I remember Denny had a pretty white Fender Mustang guitar with red pick guard and a Sears 2 12" Silvertone amp. One song I remember he did really well was Catch Us If You Can by the Dave Clark Five. Denny played harmonica and sung a great harmony. We soon after added Joe Polito on guitar and Ron Davis on keyboards. We became the regular house band in the spring of 1965 at a kids club on the corner of Bailey and Lovejoy called Tin Pan Alley and renamed ourselves the Alley Cats. We played there every Friday and/or Saturday nights for about 6 weeks. A highlight of those gigs was when we played the song Shout Joe Bolognese would get on Joe Polito´s shoulders and play the sax while Polito danced the pony around the dance floor. So fun! Denny was always easy to get along with and a really nice guy and became a really good guitar player in a short time. During the summer of 1965 Denny, Joe Polito and I morphed into a different band from the other guys and by the winter of 1965-66 went our separate musical ways. I didn´t see Denny much after that although he did come to a band practice of my new band in the summer/fall 1965 and brought with him his new Gretch Country Gentleman guitar and Vox Buckingham amp. He totally blew us away with his new gear and his playing a amazing Beatles Day Tripper. I heard when he married you Kathy and dribs and drabs that he was living in NYC and still performing. All very cool. I hope you enjoy my reminisces of Denny during this time when our lives crossed paths. Take care and you have my deepest condolences for your loss.
P.S. My real first name is Winston!
Winky Barrus
March 17, 2021
Kathy and family, I have often thought of you guys and wondered if you were still in Buffalo. So very to hear of Dennis´s passing. He was a great neighbor and one hell of a hockey player.
I still have the belt buckle he made for me when he had the leather shop. I reside in Fort Pierce now and if I had known you were in Palm Beach I am sure that we could have gotten together.
George Mc Daniel
March 16, 2021
Dear Kathy and family, sincere condolences for the loss of a husband and father. Kathy, I often thought of you, it has been many years since we were students in the Radiology program at Sisters of Charity Hospital in Bflo NY. Take care and God Bless You
NUNZIATA March
March 15, 2021
Sincere condolences to you and your family. We were neighbors on Baynes St. Buffalo NY many years ago. God Bless you and stay safe
GAIL PERRINE STRONG
March 15, 2021
Denny lived right across from the firehouse on Cleveland and I remember throwing football with he and the firemen . Played guitar together and later learned from the great Mr. Scammaca .
Best to Kathy and the family-its been too long .