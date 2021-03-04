Our deepest sympathy to you Sherry,your sons and the entire DePerro family. I always felt that we were part of the DePerro family, spending many days at 812 Tifft St. Once you walked in the door of the DePerro´s house you were welcome with delicious food and many laughs. Dennis & I attended Holy Family Grammar school. He was the organist at our Wedding and a few years later we would have the pleasure of attending Dennis & Sherry´s wedding (the love of his life). How fortunate We were to know Dennis & his family. He was a true gift from God. Love Susie (Burke)& Joe Bartosik

Susan Bartosik March 4, 2021