DOMBROWSKI - Dennis James

Of Angola, NY, age 68, passed away April 2, 2022. Predeceased by his parents Margaret (Hockwader) and Bernard Dombrowski; dearest husband of Nancy R. (Lollier) Dombrowski; loving father of Nicole (Roy) Norton and Dean Dombrowski; beloved grandfather of Juliana (Zachary) Armstrong, Elissa, Keira and Tristan Norton; brother of Linda (Harry) Meng, Bernard (Annette) Dombrowski and Mark Dombrowski; also survived by many nieces, nephews and his favorite canine companion Hunter. Services will be held privately. Arrangements by ADDISON FUNERAL HOME, INC.







Published by Buffalo News on Apr. 6, 2022.